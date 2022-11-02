[WATCH] Minister will not engage on historical stone marker he keeps at home

Agriculture minister Anton Refalo is refusing to engage with the press over a British-era milestone he keeps inside his Gozo residence, which as a piece of national heritage could turn out to be property of the State.

Refalo insisted he did not show arrogance in refusing to deal with the parliamentary question put to him by Nationalist MP Julie Zahra, by replying that the former Eurovision singer could “come to his house and sing”.

“In my 30 years of service in parliament I have never been arrogant to anyone, I simply passed a comment,” he said of the way he replied to the PQ on the British-era stone marker. Zahra is insisting that this is part of Malta’s national heritage and he has no right to keep it for himself. “She can come to my place whenever she wants,” he replied to her in the House. “I’ll welcome her and she can sing if she wants to and do whatever she wants.”

Opposition leader Bernard Grech immediately called out the comments, saying the House “shouldn’t tolerate an MP or minister attacking someone over their skills and talent”.

Questioned on Wednesday, Refalo reiterated that he meant no offence and that he had apologised immediately. “If she took offense, I apologised, and I think that’s all it was,” he said.

The minister was also asked whether he had returned the stone marker, but refused to comment any further. “I’ve said all I needed to say.”

The British-rule stone marker, with the Victoria Regina inscription, was revealed on social media and raised questions as the legality of its possession by the Gozitan minister. Back on 18 February, Refalo said he had invited the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage to visit his house and see the stone marker. Refalo claimed that “everyone knows” his love for Maltese cultural and historical heritage, defending himself by saying he would do his utmost to promote its preservation.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had confirmed the artefact was indeed at his Qala home. It had been also revealed that police interrogated the minister over the artefact.