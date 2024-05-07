ERA, police looking for culprit behind Mosta trees holes ‘containing harmful substances’

The Environment and Resource Authority and police are combing through footage in order to find the culprit behind holes containing harmful substances on the Mosta square trees.

“ERA can now confirm that the liquid substance extracted from the trees in Mosta, which had holes in them, contained harmful substances. Therefore, it can only be concluded that the holes were drilled intentionally to cause harm,” ERA said on Monday.

The Environment and Resource Authority (ERA) is investigating holes which had suddenly appeared on the Mosta square Ficus Trees which were at the centre of controversy last year.

Moviment Graffitti had flagged the issue in March, saying the holes were dug purposely by someone to introduce liquid into the trees. In its report to ERA, the NGO had demanded that the concerned authorities investigate this “alarming issue” and inform the public on what the holes are, what is the liquid in and around them, and what is the care plan to help the trees recover.

ERA said it had taken samples and sent them to a foreign laboratory, which confirmed the results. The Police have been informed of this development.

Additionally, ERA is assisting the Police in reviewing over 770 hours of footage from nearby cameras. Unfortunately, the screening has so far not been successful.

To aid the investigation, ERA is urging the public to come forward with any information they may have. The information can be shared anonymously.