‘Moderate your language’ IGM tells Prime Minister

The Institute of Journalists has criticised “unacceptable remarks” by the Prime Minister in accusing some journalists of being part of the so called “establishment” and implying they are enemies of the state.

"At a time when the country is on the brink of an election and when a serious case that may have political ramifications will be dealt with by the courts soon, the prime minister should not instigate hate towards journalists and the media," the institute said.

The comments were made by Robert Abela during a press conference held on Monday hours after criminal charges were filed against former prime minister Joseph Muscat and other senior figures of the administration.

During the press conference Abela came out swinging, accusing journalists hailing from certain media houses of helping the establishment.

“The IGM calls on the Prime Minister to moderate his language. After all, journalists are just doing their duty when asking questions and holding the country's authorities, whoever they are, accountable for their actions,” the IGM said.

The IGM expressed its full support and solidarity with journalists at this moment and urges them to continue with their work without fear or favour.