Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici laid to rest in low-key funeral at Hamrun

Former prime minister Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici was laid to rest on Monday in a low-key funeral attended by the country’s highest authorities and other dignitaries.

It was Mifsud Bonnici’s own wish not to be granted a state funeral.

He died on Saturday aged 89. Mifsud Bonnici served as prime minister between 1984 and 1987, and continued to lead the Labour Party in Opposition until 1992.

The country observed two days of national mourning in remembrance of the former prime minister.

Mifsud Bonnici’s funeral was held at the church of the Immaculate Conception in Ħamrun, his home town for most of his adult life. The coffin was carried into the church by a troop of soldiers in ceremonial uniform, accompanied by Mgr Gużeppi Mifsud Bonnici, the former PM’s brother, and his nephew Auxiliary Bishop Joe Galea Curmi.

President George Vella, Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition leader Bernard Grech and other politicians and dignitaries attended the mass.

A big screen was set up outside the church to allow members of the public to follow proceedings inside.

The Labour Party commemorated its former leader by stringing up a big black and white banner on the facade of its headquarters in Hamrun depicting him waving his hand and sporting his typical smile.

