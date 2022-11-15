menu

Passengers at MIA get caught carrying over €51,000 in undeclared cash

A Russian, two Ukrainians, and a Libyan sign out-of-court settlements for over €51,988 in undeclared cash at MIA

Since January 2022, Customs Malta intercepted €750,204 in undeclared cash in 52 separate cases (Photo: Archives)
During the month of October 2022, Customs Malta seized a total of €51,988 in undeclared cash at Malta International Airport. 

The cash was confiscated in four different cases in which a Russian, two Ukrainians, and a Libyan man were discovered to be carrying large quantities of undeclared cash while travelling to Istanbul. 

All passengers paid a fine after being offered an out-of-court settlement, which they accepted and signed.

Since January 2022, Customs Malta intercepted €750,204 in undeclared cash in 52 separate cases.

