Passengers at MIA get caught carrying over €51,000 in undeclared cash

During the month of October 2022, Customs Malta seized a total of €51,988 in undeclared cash at Malta International Airport.

The cash was confiscated in four different cases in which a Russian, two Ukrainians, and a Libyan man were discovered to be carrying large quantities of undeclared cash while travelling to Istanbul.

All passengers paid a fine after being offered an out-of-court settlement, which they accepted and signed.

Since January 2022, Customs Malta intercepted €750,204 in undeclared cash in 52 separate cases.