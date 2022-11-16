IGM condemns threats against Torca editor Victor Vella over his views on migration

The Institute of Maltese Journalists is showing solidarity with journalist and editor Victor Vella over attacks he is receiving for his views on migration.

The personal attacks, against himself and his family, including his children, led to Vella filing a police report.

“The IGM condemns without any reservation this behaviour from people, who believe that

because they are hiding behind their computer at home can say whatever they want,” the statement read.

The IGM said that while it will continue fighting for the right to freedom of expression, it can never accept a situation where a journalist, or any other person, is threatened over their writings or their beliefs.

“The IGM expresses solidarity with all journalists, who in some way or another are threatened while performing their duty and asks the authorities to investigate and prosecute perpetrators whose behaviour goes against the spirit of democracy,” it said.