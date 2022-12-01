Doctors for Life endorse academics' proposal removing mental health from abortion amendments

Doctors for Life (DfL) has joined academics in a call to remove mental health from legal amendments to Malta's ban on abortion.

A group of academics came out last week saying that the new amendments must limit termination of pregnancy only when physical illness threatens the loss of the mother's life.

Similarly, DfL said it is concerned that the government's proposed amendment will be loosely interpreted to allow for abortion on demand through mental health grounds.

The pro-life group is putting forward their own amendment that would allow for abortion when it is the result of a medical intervention to save the mother's life from physical danger. This would exclude mental health treatment from the reform.



The proposed amendment reads: "No crime is committed under article 241(2) or article 243 when the death or bodily harm of an unborn child results from a medical intervention conducted with the aim of saving the life of the mother where there is a real and substantial risk of loss of the mother’s life from a physical illness."

DfL argued that the terminology in the government's amendment is too vague, while delving into how a similar amendment led to the introduction of abortion 'on demand' in numerous countries such as the UK.

“This is due to the holistic definition of the word ‘health’, which encompasses mental health and wellbeing,” the organisation explained.

DfL is worried that such an amendment will transfer the burden of responsibility to the doctor, potentially making them a scapegoat in high-profile cases brought forward by pro-choice advocacy groups or individuals.

This amendment has already been endorsed by more than 450 doctors and 19,000 through a petition, explained DfL while urging government not to confuse abortion with psychiatric care or community support.

The organisation affirmed the importance of providing psychiatric care to all pregnant women suffering from mental health issues.

“Fortunately, current psychiatric medications include several options that are relatively safe in pregnancy, and local specialists provide an excellent peri-natal mental health service ensuring a high level of care for pregnant women,” said DfL.

They also recalled how women facing a crisis pregnancy also require comprehensive psychological, social and financial support that addresses their needs holistically.

“If the government’s intention is to protect a woman’s life and to provide peace of mind to the doctors caring for her, there should be no impediment for the academics’ clause to be adopted and implemented,” the organisation concluded.

Doctors for Life will be holding a national protest this Sunday at Castille Square, but they are also calling the general public to sign the petition on salvani.eu.