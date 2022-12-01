Psychiatrists concerned over differentiation between physical and mental health in abortion debate

Ongoing attempts to differentiate between physical and mental health in the ongoing abortion debate are concerning the Malta Psychiatry Association.

If other illnesses are to be considered a threat to maternal life for termination purposes, the same criteria should apply to psychiatric illness, MAP said.

It also explained how healthcare needs to be holistic in its approach, and a person cannot be truly healthy without all major systems functioning appropriately.

The association suggested policymakers start approaching the concept of health by taking all aspects into consideration when creating services, writing laws, and proposing system development.

“Until the Deputy Prime Minister’s encouraging words on Monday 28, this approach has been largely inexistent in Malta,” said MAP.

The association also felt left out of the abortion conversation, which is crucial not only to their profession but also will affect their daily work at a later stage.

“While women’s mental health is being discussed, psychiatrists, who are experts in this field, and are also the professionals who would be expected to contribute primarily to decision-making in individual cases, have not been included nor invited to discussions,” MAP said.

Mental disorders are among the most prevalent, distressing and devastating of all illnesses, but in this day and age, they are also largely treatable, concluded MAP.