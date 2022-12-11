[IN PICTURES] Thousands attend the annual President's Solidarity Fun Run

Thousands have attended the annual President's Solidarity Fun Run following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the yearly fundraising event was carried out with slight changes so as to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with several walking marathons held in different towns. The multiple small-scale events replaced the traditional single mass event that normally culminated with a large gathering in Valletta.

Those walking to Valletta left from Paola, Tal-Qroqq and Santa Venera, while those running to the capital left from Saqqajja in Rabat.

President George Vella, Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition leader Bernard Grech and a number of MPs from both sides of the House were present during the event.

The event was originally planned to be held on Sunday 20 November, but was postponed to the 11 December due to bad weather on that weekend.