Ian Borg: Malta has given Ukraine €1.7 million in emergency aid since March

According to Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg, Malta has given Ukraine emergency aid of about €1.7 million since last March. This included bilateral assistance that primarily focused on medical equipment and medicine.

Borg made the announcement during the International Conference on the Resilience of the Ukrainian People in Paris, France.

In his intervention, Minister Borg strongly condemned the systematic destruction of the Russian Federation on Ukraine’s infrastructure and reiterated that such actions are a severe violation of international humanitarian laws.

Borg added that despite our country's limited resources and even its neutrality, which is a cornerstone of our country's Constitution, Malta actively responded to this threat against Ukraine.

In this spirit, Malta is helping a nonprofit organisation in Ukraine by funding the purchase of generators at the request of the Ukrainian government, said the Minister.

“We will continue to support and contribute to European effort, and we will continue to coordinate with the European Commission, the humanitarian organisations and the relevant European financial institutions to strengthen our support for Ukraine”, concluded his speech Borg.