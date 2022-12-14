Free Continuous Glucose Monitoring service to be extended to 23-year-olds

The free Continuous Glucose Monitoring service has been extended to people up to the age of 23 who suffer from type 1 diabetes.

Details on the service were announced by Health Minister Chris Fearne during parliamentary question time on Wednesday.

This project began as a pilot project where, for a year and a half, children and youths under the age of 16 were offered the Continuous Glucose Monitoring service to monitor their blood sugar levels continuously, and together with their parents would be informed if there would be a problem.

The health minister said preliminary results have shown the pilot project was a success. He stated that complications among children were down by 80%.

The system will be extended in due time, Fearne said.