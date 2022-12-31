PN requests urgent health committee meeting over out-of-stock medicine

The Nationalist Party requested an urgent health committee meeting over the out-of-stock medicine situation.

PN MPs Stephen Spiteri, Ian Vassallo and Claudette Buttigieg wrote to the Health Committee Chairman, requesting a parliamentary health committee meeting for Monday 2 January, in order for the “grievous situation to be addressed".

A few days ago, the ministry of health issued an urgent stock shortage alert to medicinal importers, after reporting a list of 25 items that are currently out of stock.

The list of out-of-stock items includes medicinals such as morphine tablets, codeine phosphate, insulin aspart, as well as other ointments and paraffin.

The Pharmacy Of Your Choice unit has a stock list of around 700 pharmaceutical items with over 118,414 registered patients benefitting from the POYC scheme.

“Instead of making sure that Maltese and Gozitans have a better quality of life, Robert Abela wants to keep everyone clueless,” PN said.

It said that people were worried and anxious about this situation and that they were facing major difficulties due to the “wrong decisions” of the Abela government.