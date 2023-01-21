Malta donates 20 industrial generators, medical equipment to Ukraine

The Maltese Government is sending 20 industrial generators together with medical equipment to Ukraine, costing more than €370,000.

The generators were financed by the Home Affairs, Environment, and Foreign Affairs Ministries, together with the San Lawrenz local council. The Health Ministry financed the medical equipment.

During a visit to the Civil Protection barracks in Ħal Far, together with Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that Malta will continue to send a clear signal of support and show solidarity with the Ukrainian people in this difficult time.

“As a member of the United Nations Security Council, Malta will continue to speak in favour of peace and an end to the war in Ukraine,” Abela said.

Malta is currently serving a two-year term as a non-permanent member of the UN’s top table.

Camilleri praised the Civil Protection Department for their help, which he said, proves its important role of not only assisting and rescuing people but also coordinating assistance from the Maltese Government to other people in need.