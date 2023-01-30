President asked to intervene over Prime Minister’s encounter with magistrate

ADPD is calling on the President to convene an urgent meeting of the Commission for the Administration of Justice for action to be taken against the Prime Minister and a magistrate.

The call comes 24 hours after Robert Abela admitted during Sunday’s political meeting that he met a magistrate who lamented that tough sentences are reduced by the Appeals Court.

ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said the very fact that this meeting took place, even if it was an unplanned encounter, is worrying.

“It is very worrying that the Prime Minister meets with a member of the judiciary, a magistrate, and discusses with them the decisions delivered by the courts. This behaviour is censurable, both that of the Prime Minister as well as that of the magistrate, whose identity is so far unknown,” Cacopardo said.

He called on President George Vella to call an urgent meeting of the Commission for the Administration of Justice, responsible for disciplining the judiciary, for the necessary action to be taken.

Similarly, rule of law NGO Repubblika said it was “shocked” over Abela’s admission that he discussed court sentences with a magistrate.

“Good practice, the sense of prudence and the judiciary’s code of ethics dictate that the executive does not communicate with members of the judiciary in private but exclusively through the chief justice and strictly in an official capacity,” Repubblika said.

It insisted the Prime Minister’s behaviour was “dangerous” because it breached the democratic principle of separation of powers.

The Prime Minister’s public admission of this behaviour further shows the complete disregard he has for this basic democratic principle and ethics in public life, Repubblika added.

“This is a grave abuse,” the NGO said, adding it will be writing to the President as guardian of the Constitution on the matter.

Meanwhile, independent election candidate Arnold Cassola has written to the Standards Commissioner - which post is currently vacant until parliament votes on George Hyzler's replacement - to investigate what he described as the Prime Minister's "blatant abuse of power".