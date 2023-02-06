LGBTIQ+ rights movement joins pro-choice coalition in growing Malta movement

The Malta LGBTIQ+ rights movement MGRM has joined the Voice for Choice coalition, a group of organisations fighting to decriminalise abortion.

MGRM, which has led a 20-year fight for LGBTIQ+ rights in Malta, said that the criminalisation and lack of abortion access has long been an issue that affected the LGBTIQ+ community as well.

“LGBTIQ+ issues and abortion access are both inextricably linked because they both involve undue political interference in individual autonomy. We want to move away from the myth that decriminalisation of abortion is only needed for cisgender, heterosexual women. All people who need abortion should be able to access it safely, without worrying about facing prison time,” MGRM said.

The Voice for Choice coalition is currently active in ongoing debates on Bill 28 – a proposed amendment to the current law that criminalises abortion which will provide an exception in cases when the woman’s health is in grave jeopardy.

“We are proud that MGRM – an organisation with a strong history of grassroots activism and providing a voice for its community – has decided to join our coalition,” Voice for Choice said.

“Malta’s current laws mean that everyone faces the threat of imprisonment if they have or provide an abortion – regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation,” the coalition added. “We seek to represent and fight for all those who find themselves at risk of imprisonment if they have an abortion.”

The Voice for Choice coalition includes MGRM – Malta LGBTIQ+ Rights Movement, Young Progressive Beings, Women’s Rights Foundation, Moviment Graffitti, Doctors for Choice, Students for Choice, Lawyers for Choice, Integra, Aditus, Men Against Violence, Parents for Choice and Malta Humanists Association.