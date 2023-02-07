'Don't normalise Period pain', Cutajar says Parliament should explore menstrual cycle leave

Parliament should explore instituting menstrual cycle leave, particularly for those suffering from endometriosis, dysmenorrhea, ovarian cysts, and fibroids, Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar said on Tuesday.

Speaking in parliament, the former parliamentary secretary for civil rights admitted many issues would arise as “not everyone who has period would be taking period leave.”

"How many leave days should be provided, would the government or private sector pay, and how will we avoid abuse?" she suggested as a topic for discussion.

According to Cutajar, people, particularly women, have so much period discomfort that they sometimes miss school or work.

Cutajar went on to say that she opted to bring up the subject after a young woman from Qormi pleaded with her after losing her job due to skipping work due to period pain.

“I promised to be her voice,” Cutajar said.

The MP noted how various nations, even "conservative" ones like Japan, Taiwan, and Zambia, provided some type of menstruation leave.

Cutajar also discussed how stigma causes many women to suffer in silence.

“Even in countries which had such legislation, women often did not take a menstrual leave out of fear,” she said.

In fact, Cutajar made a plea to women in agony, arguing that no cycle should be painful.

"Period pain should not be normalised. If you are in pain, do not be afraid to seek medical attention. I know of women who are not diagnosed because they are ashamed. Forcing themselves to suffer in silence for many years."