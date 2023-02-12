PN administration put on the spot by councillor for ignoring sectional committees

The Nationalist Party administration was put on the spot by a party councillor as she complained about the lack of importance given to sectional committees.

Doris Zammit, the president of the PN’s Qormi sectional committee, accused MPs and general election candidates of simply using these committees as a stepping stone to get their people into the general council.

Zammit was one of the speakers during the closing session of the PN’s general council with the theme Politics Of Trust And Hope on Sunday morning.

She said it was a common occurrence for MPs and general election candidates to use block votes to ensure their people are elected to these committees so that their people gain a seat as councillors in the general council.

“Many times, these people do not attend meetings and do not get involved in activities unless something important crops up or a general election is approaching. It is common to have only four committee members out of 18, interested in working,” she complained, adding that people who resign from sectional committees should also lose their place as party councillors.

Zammit said people interested in contesting the sectional committee elections should be aware of the work they entail.

“These sectional committees are not being given enough importance by the party administration… These committees could be good breeding ground for future local council election candidates. I propose holding political formation meetings by AZAD for potential candidates to make them aware what sectional committees are all about,” she said.

Zammit’s speech was cut short by party president Mark Anthony Sammut after she overshot the allotted time. Sammut told her to put forward any concerns and suggestions to the party administration.

Several other speakers addressed the growing disenchantment of voters with politics, noting that the PN had to do more to be a plausible alternative for these people.

Veteran journalist Dione Borg said the PN had to be strong in its convictions to ensure people do not lose hope in politics.