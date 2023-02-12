Robert Abela cautions against complacency despite positive crime statistics

It is not enough for the government to rest on its laurels despite crime statistics showing a falling crime rate, Robert Abela cautioned on Sunday.

The Prime Minister said it was his duty to be a realist and address the challenges and concerns people raise.

The annual crime report published last week showed a reduction of 5.4% in the crime rate last year. The report is not a survey but based on official statistics of reported crime. The crime rate in 2022 was the lowest in many years.

“We must not console ourselves with these positive numbers because every criminal act leaves a victim and this must spur us to do more. We have to prevent criminal acts from happening by strengthening the police force but we must also ensure justice is delivered in a timely manner because delays are unacceptable,” Abela said.

The Prime Minister was being interviewed by ONE News editor Sandro Mangion at the Msida PL club.

A MaltaToday survey released today shows that ‘criminality and justice’ is the topmost concern across all categories of voters despite the positive crime statistics. The findings may have been a reflection of the public outcry and shock that followed three recent incidents – the murder of Pelin Kaya, who was carrammed by a driver high on drugs; the unprovoked assault by teenagers on children in Valletta; and the acquittal of two men on trial for the murder of Sion Grech 18 years ago.

Apprenticeship students

During the interview, Abela said students in apprenticeship schemes will start being paid an hourly rate equivalent to the minimum wage for the time spent at work.

The Prime Minister said the decision was one way of addressing concerns raised by industry on the lack of human resources.

Students taking post-secondary courses that include around 600 hours of apprenticeship work will no longer get a reduced stipend. Instead, the apprenticeship hours will be paid at the minimum wage, ensuring an increase in income of €1,000 per year.

The proposal was a Labour Party electoral pledge.

“Government is playing its part to prepare students for the labour market but industry should now incentivise apprenticeship students by offering them work opportunities,” Abela said, adding this was a challenge that had to be addressed collectively.