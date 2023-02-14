Domestic violence reports quadrupled over past 14 years

Domestic violence reports quadrupled over the past 14 years, according to figures tabled in parliament on Tuesday.

Back in 2008, police received 450 reports of domestic violence throughout the whole year. But in 2022, the reports skyrocketed to 1,830.

Reports appear to be increasing steadily over time, with the sharpest increase between 2019 and 2020.

In October 2020, a new domestic violence unit was set up to tackle reports of domestic and gender-based violence. Police officials working in this unit receive specialised training to help victims and tackle reports of such violence.

The figures were tabled by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri in response to a question by Nationalist MP Beppe Fenech Adami.