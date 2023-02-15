Mediatoday asks PM to confront unacceptable Steward request for journalist’s investigation

Mediatoday owner and director Saviour Balzan has penned an open letter calling on Prime Minister Robert Abela to make an unequivocal, public statement in favour of freedom of information and against a SLAPP threat from hospitals concessionaire Steward Health Care International.

The open letter comes in a reaction to SCHI’s purported letter to the government of Malta to investigate MaltaToday editor Matthew Vella over an allegation of ‘collusion’ with third-party financial investors who published information about SCHI’s ownership. It is copied to the ministers for justice, health, and home affairs.

“What is being asked of the Maltese government threatens our right to freedom of expression and impart ideas, and the right of the press to operate freely, without an form of apparent hindrance,” Balzan said.

“We expect the Goverment of Malta to make an unequivocal, public statement in favour of freedom of information, of the freedom of the press in Malta to continue with its work, and that it will not tolerate any threat of SLAPP action or prospective ‘investigation’ against Maltese journalists.

“Prime Minister: as the elected leader of an EU member state, we ask you to uphold the European values that inform the spirit of the EU’s current anti-SLAPP legislation and prevent Steward from leveraging its political influence to attack the free press.”

Balzan said that it was unheard of that a government is delegated the role to “investigate” a journalist, by a private company that is itself benefiting of millions in Maltese taxpayers’ funds to operate three state hospitals. “Needless to say the role of the independent media and of free-thinking journalists is to transmit news about matters of public concern,” Balzan said. “The operation of this particular company, whose operations are funded by millions in annual disbursements from the Maltese State, is a matter of public interest; added to it the allegations of past misconduct and corruption, and it falls upon the free press to reveal facts and evidence about what this healthcare concession is costing the taxpayer.”

Repubblika reaction

Anti-corruption NGO Repubblika issued its own reaction to the news, condemning the bullying tactic from SCHI. “It is unacceptable that this company, which receives millions from the Maltese people, asks the government to investigate a journalist who carried out his duty to defend the interests of the Maltese people. Journalists are a shield against corruption and abuse... we expect the government to take a clear position against Steward International to condemn this request.”

Media freedom alert

The Daphne Foundation has also issued its own alert of a media threat and purported SLAPP threat to the Media Freedom Rapid Reponse.

The MFRR tracks, monitors and reacts to violations of press and media freedom in EU Member States and Candidate Countries, and is organised by an alliance led by the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF) including ARTICLE 19 Europe, the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ), Free Press Unlimited (FPU), International Press Institute (IPI) and CCI/Osservatorio Balcani Caucaso Transeuropa (OBC Transeuropa). The project is funded by the European Commission.