Police searching for man behind Tarxien armed robbery

The thief escaped with the cash register’s drawer as well as other items, as no one was injured

matthew_farrugia
4 July 2025, 7:15pm
by Matthew Farrugia
The robbery happened at around 2:00pm in Triq Santa Monika, Tarxien
Police are searching for a man who robbed a Tarxien shop on Friday.

The robbery happened at around 2:00pm in Triq Santa Monika, Tarxien.

Preliminary investigations show that the man entered the shop with an iron bar and demanded the cashier, a 20-year-old woman, hand over cash. 

He escaped with the cash register’s drawer as well as other items, as no one was injured. 

Police are currently searching for the man, as investigations continue.

