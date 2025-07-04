Police searching for man behind Tarxien armed robbery

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Tarxien shop on Friday.

The robbery happened at around 2:00pm in Triq Santa Monika, Tarxien.

Preliminary investigations show that the man entered the shop with an iron bar and demanded the cashier, a 20-year-old woman, hand over cash.

He escaped with the cash register’s drawer as well as other items, as no one was injured.

Police are currently searching for the man, as investigations continue.