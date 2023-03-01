Joseph Muscat claps back at Repubblika president for saying he belongs in prison

Former prime minister Joseph Muscat has hit back at Robert Aquilina after the Repubblika president went to his Sa Maison office with a large banner reading ‘corruption’.

Muscat accused Aquilina of trying to play “prosecutor, judge and jury” against him while ignoring the results of the Vitals-Steward court sentence.

“In his continuous incitement and hatred, Aquilina is again indicating that he knows what is happening in a magisterial inquiry. This undermines any confidence that this is an independent process.”

Muscat reiterated that he is open to any scrutiny, “as this can only confirm that I have always acted in the interests of the country”.

On Wednesday morning, Repubblika went to the government office currently used by Muscat and held a press conference there.

He dubbed Muscat the instigator of the hospitals privatisation deal that was last week declared null by a court.

He was referring to the court sentence in the Vitals-Steward hospitals deal.

“Muscat and his accomplices’ place is in jail,” Aquilina said. “It is crucial that those tainted by corruption, abuse and fraud, are prosecuted in court to be served justice.”