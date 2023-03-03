Rationing of medical gloves and COVID swabs as Mater Dei experiences delays in delivery

Medical gloves and COVID-19 swab suppliers for Mater Dei Hospital are late in delivering the required stock because of delays from abroad, MaltaToday has learnt.

Staff at the hospital reached out to this newspaper after they were informed by management of the shortages earlier on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Health Ministry said in both cases the individual suppliers were late in delivering the procured stock.

“The Central Procurement & Supplies Unit, which procures these items to Mater Dei Hospital, is purchasing alternative supplies,” the spokesperson said.

He added that until normal supplies are restored, Mater Dei Hospital is being supplied medical gloves and COVID-19 swabs on "a pro-rata basis".