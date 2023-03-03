Bank of Valletta lends support to 31st Malta Journalism Awards

Bank of Valletta (BOV) is lending its support to the Malta Journalism Awards, an event aimed at recognizing and honoring professional journalists who produced outstanding work for the public.

The Malta Journalism Awards is organised by the Insitute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) and seeks to celebrate the work of journalists in prior years.

Karl Spiteri, head of corporate communications at BOV, said the company recognises the crucial role played by journalists in providing reliable information to the citizens of the community in which they operate.

He expressed pride in being associated with the event and in recognizing excellence in all categories of journalism that educate and inform their audiences in an engaging manner.

The award ceremony will take place on March 4 at the Gran Salon of the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta. IĠM President Matthew Xuereb and General Secretary Kurt Sansone met with Spiteri to discuss the event and its importance.

Xuereb stated that the aim of the awards is to recognize and award the efforts of journalists, while also raising the bar of the level of local journalism.

A total of 21 awards will be presented, judged by three independent judging panels relating to works published during 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The awards will recognize the exemplary work in the field of journalism, despite the difficulties journalists and journalism are facing in Malta.