Transport Malta chief Curmi terminated by Minister Farrugia

Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi has been terminated as chief executive officer of Transport Malta, MaltaToday sources confirmed.

The reasons behind this termination are still unknown.

Curmi's appointment at the transport authority came into effect, less than a year ago, on 6 June 2022.

Prior to this, he had been serving as commander of the Armed Forces of Malta since December 2013.

At the time, eyebrows had been raised when Curmi was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel and colonel within the space of two weeks, ultimately landing the role of commander.

Since 2013, Curmi has been a member of the European Union Military Committee in his capacity as Malta’s chief of defence.

Curmi joined the AFM in 1994. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from the Open University (UK) and a Master of Science from the University of Leicester.

Curmi is a graduate of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, UK, where he was awarded the best overseas student prize: The Cane of Honour, presented by HRH The Duchess of Gloucester on behalf of HM The Queen of the United Kingdom.