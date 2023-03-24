Diabetes sufferers make plea for monitoring devices to be extended universally

The Maltese Diabetes Association has urged the government to introduce without further delay the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices (CGMs) for all persons living with type 1 diabetes.

The MDA’s repeated call for action comes in the wake of a health ministry action from December 2022 to increase age capping for the necessary blood-sugar monitoring devices to 23, before extending it all persons living with type 1 diabetes.

The government had already advised that CGMs would be granted to type 1 sufferers up to 35 years of age by end-2022, and universally in 2023.

“Unfortunately, almost three months have passed and persons living with type 1 diabetes over the age of 23 years are still uncertain and unaware when they will be availing themselves of a CGM. This is an important necessity to manage one’s diabetes and definitely not a luxury,” said the MDA.

Irked patients are struggling financially to finance such CGMs which cost €300 each month, depending on their make. “We also receive messages from frustrated patients who cannot afford such a device and are being deprived of this important and innovative equipment to manage and better control their diabetes,” the association said.

“The government cannot continue to delay the introduction of the CGMs for all persons living with type 1 diabetes. Age should not be a determining factor whether one gets this device or not.”

People under 23 years of age in Malta benefit from the highly effective device, however a considerable number of persons living with type 1 diabetes and aged over 23 are being deprived of the crucial instrument that allows insulin administration without the need of syringes.

“Persons living with type 1 diabetes deserve better. Such persons should have the best and most innovative devices to control their lifelong condition,” the association said.