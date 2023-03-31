Isla wins Freedom Day Regatta Shield

Isla has been crowned winner of the traditional Regatta for the first time in a decade, beating seven other clubs to claim to coveted Regatta Shield.

The Regatta is a yearly appointment for enthusiasts, who gather in the Grand Harbour to watch eight clubs row to victory.

Isla clinched the title after winning the race known as “tal-kajjikki” in the senior category and finishing off with a win in the “tal-pass b’erbgħa”.

Each year, Birżebbugia, Bormla, Kalkara, Marsa, Marsamxett, Isla, Birgu and Siġġiewi compete against other in this and the more popular 8 September regattas.

The race kicks off in the Grand Harbour with many watching and supporting their favourite team.

The tradition dates back to over 200 years ago, when boat races were a common occurrence on feast holidays.