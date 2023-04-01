Close relationship between politics and business is threat to democracy, ADPD says

The Maltese parliament should have full-time MPs to ensure adequate distance is maintained between politicians and businesspersons, ADPD Deputy Leader Sandra Gauci said.

Reacting to several recent instances where the close relationship between politicians and businesspersons came to the fore, Gauci said this posed a threat to democracy.

She added that having full-time MPs would remove or reduce the overdependence of some politicians on the business world.

“Members of Parliament should dedicate themselves exclusively to parliamentary duties and not be allowed to carry out any other work while in office, including being precluded from sitting on authorities and commissions in the public and private sectors,” Gauci said.

The recent publications of private chats between Rosianne Cutajar and entrepreneur Yorgen Fenech have shown that the businessman was not only close to Cutajar but also to Joseph Muscat and Keith Schembri. He was also treated favourably by the Planning Authority’s CEO Johann Buttigieg, as well as by the Malta Gaming Authority when renewing his casino licence, Gauci said.

But Fenech was not the only one to receive such special treatment, noting how developer Joseph Portelli boasted unashamedly in the media that he interacts with politicians on a daily basis and considers as normal the fact that he donates to the Labour and Nationalist parties.

“As ADPD – The Green Party we have always made it clear: we never asked for and, thankfully, never were offered any donations by Portelli,” she added.

Gauci also noted the ambiguous position of Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, who is refusing to state whether he is paying rent for his constituencies’ offices in Siġġiewi and Luqa.

“These offices are owned by two property developers – Anton Camilleri and Paul Attard – both of whom sit on the Malta Developers Association’s Executive Committee,” Gauci said, accusing Schembri of arrogance.

ADPD general secretary Ralph Cassar referred to the consultancy contract awarded to Rosianne Cutajar by the ITS CEO. “This showed the reciprocal scratch-my-back-and-I-will-scratch-yours mentality in place between the political appointees and politicians,” he said, adding it is a disgrace that public officials are not able to lead in a professional manner.

Cassar said ADPD has asked the Auditor General to investigate the ITS contract awarded to MP Rosianne Cutajar. “There seem to be enough funds to satisfy MPs greed but no funds for decent salaries for nurses, teachers and other employees,” he said.

Cassar added that the law regulating the financing of political parties should be improved. “It does not make sense that political parties self-regulate thanks to the Electoral Commission which is composed of parties represented in parliament,” he said.