menu

Strong winds topple billboard onto Regional Road

Commuters advised to steer clear of the area • No reported injuries or crashes

karl_azzopardi
3 April 2023, 4:21pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The billboard was blown onto Regional Road’s Northbound lanes (Photo: Malta Road Traffic Updates Facebook page)
The billboard was blown onto Regional Road’s Northbound lanes (Photo: Malta Road Traffic Updates Facebook page)

Drivers are advised to steer clear of Regional Road in Msida after a billboard was blown onto the road.

The incident happened at around 2pm, and there have been no reported injuries or crashes. The billboard was toppled onto Regional Road’s Northbound lanes.

Police are already onsite to help divert traffic ahead of the rush-hour.

Transport Malta are expected to issue a press release in the coming hours.

The MET Office is forecasting strong winds for Monday afternoon and Tuesday, with an orange warning issued until midnight.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.