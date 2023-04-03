Strong winds topple billboard onto Regional Road

Drivers are advised to steer clear of Regional Road in Msida after a billboard was blown onto the road.

The incident happened at around 2pm, and there have been no reported injuries or crashes. The billboard was toppled onto Regional Road’s Northbound lanes.

Police are already onsite to help divert traffic ahead of the rush-hour.

Transport Malta are expected to issue a press release in the coming hours.

The MET Office is forecasting strong winds for Monday afternoon and Tuesday, with an orange warning issued until midnight.