Boat carrying 500 migrants battered by stormy seas in Malta SAR zone

NGO says boat facing ‘very dangerous conditions’ with windspeeds of up to 27 knots

karl_azzopardi
4 April 2023, 12:02pm
by Karl Azzopardi
A weather map showing the boat’s location in Malta’ Search and Rescue Zone (Alarm Phone/Twitter)
A boat of around 500 migrants is currently Malta’s search and rescue zone, humanitarian NGO Alarm Phone has said.

The NGO said migrants on the boat are currently facing “very dangerous conditions”, with strong winds at 27 knots and high waves reported in the area.

Alarm Phone said it reached out to the Italian Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC), who suggested they inform Malta as the ‘responsible authority’.

The NGO was able to regain contact with the boat at around 11:36pm, having lost contact for several hours.

“The people on board repeatedly say 'please help us' and ask for immediate assistance. Authorities need to act!” the NGO said.

At around 10am, Alarm Phone said two merchant vessels are in the vicinity of the boat, trying to shield it from the heavy weather.

“We are aware the two merchant vessels are in the vicinity of the boat in distress. But merchant vessels are not equipped to carry out such large rescue operation. We ask authorities to mobilise sufficient rescue resources without further delay!” the NGO said.

Questions have been sent to the Home Affairs Ministry. 

