Boat carrying 500 migrants battered by stormy seas in Malta SAR zone

A boat of around 500 migrants is currently Malta’s search and rescue zone, humanitarian NGO Alarm Phone has said.

The NGO said migrants on the boat are currently facing “very dangerous conditions”, with strong winds at 27 knots and high waves reported in the area.

Alarm Phone said it reached out to the Italian Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC), who suggested they inform Malta as the ‘responsible authority’.

The NGO was able to regain contact with the boat at around 11:36pm, having lost contact for several hours.

UPDATE: We re-established contact to the ~500 people. They report very dangerous conditions, including strong winds at 27 knots & high waves! They are now in #Malta SAR. We are scared for their lives! European authorities must launch a SAR operation without delay! pic.twitter.com/6htCkX5Zyy — Alarm Phone (@alarm_phone) April 3, 2023

“The people on board repeatedly say 'please help us' and ask for immediate assistance. Authorities need to act!” the NGO said.

At around 10am, Alarm Phone said two merchant vessels are in the vicinity of the boat, trying to shield it from the heavy weather.

“We are aware the two merchant vessels are in the vicinity of the boat in distress. But merchant vessels are not equipped to carry out such large rescue operation. We ask authorities to mobilise sufficient rescue resources without further delay!” the NGO said.

Questions have been sent to the Home Affairs Ministry.