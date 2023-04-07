Hundreds attend Puttinu Cares Good Friday walk

Hundreds descended on Mellieha on Thursday evening to walk 17 kilometres in aid of Puttinu Cares.

The ‘Mixja Gimgħa l-Kbira’ chairty walk has become a staple tradition in Maltese culture during Holy Week, with the event attracting more people every year.

“A sea of people and youths joined us for the walk,” Puttinu Cares said on Facebook.

To participate, each person was asked to donate €10 at the starting point in Mellieħa. This money goes directly to Puttinu Cares, a local charity that provides support to families who have children with cancer.

The route took participants through Xemxija, St. Paul's Bay, Mosta, Lija, Birkirkara, Msida, and Pietà, before ending at the Floriana Granaries.