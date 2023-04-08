Chamber of Advocates tells No Deposit Cars to immediately remove Azzopardi poster

The Chamber of Advocates called on No Deposit Cars Malta to immediately remove the banner mocking lawyer Jason Azzopardi or else it might consider taking further steps.

The Chamber condemned without reservations the Qormi car hire-purchase dealership for its intimidation of lawyer Jason Azzopardi, after on Friday a large satirical banner depicting Azzopardi as a priest with the words ‘Happy Easter 2023 to all’ was hung on the showroom windows.

“The Chamber of Advocates condemns without any reservations this action, which it considers as an attempt addressed specifically to the lawyer Jason Azzopardi to somehow try to influence the same lawyer in the performance of his duties towards his clients,” the Chamber said.

It condemned any attempts to intimidate or distract members of the legal profession when performing their duties. “It is the lawyer's duty to assist clients in the best possible way without having to be subjected to personal attacks,” the Chamber said.

It said it understands that during an adversarial process, the counterparty would have things to say and would not agree with the other party's lawyer.

The lawyers appealed for maturity and said that legal professionals had a duty and a right to participate in the process and seek justice, without being associated with the actions of the clients and criticised for carrying out their duty.

“The Chamber believes that no one should undermine this fundamental right, and insists that to ensure the rule of law, it is essential that every lawyer is allowed to perform one’s roles and professional duties without hindrance, intimidation or threats,” the Chamber said.