NGO says Malta ordered merchant ship to refuel and not rescue migrant boat in distress

Rescue NGO Sea Watch have claimed Malta ordered a merchant vessel not to rescue a group of 400 migrants, and just supply them with fuel.

“Two merchant ships [were] ordered not to rescue, instead one was asked by Malta to only supply the boat with fuel,” the NGO said on Twitter.

We found a boat with ⁓400 people in distress.

400 people are in imminent danger of death.

400 people are in imminent danger of death. The EU must act immediately!

A group of 400 people in distress were spotted by the NGO’s reconnaissance aircraft after they left the Libyan port of Tobruk on Easter Sunday.

The NGO said that on Monday morning the migrant boat was in “huge danger” and was battling 1.5m waves.

It suggested the move was an attempt by Malta to brush off responsibility onto Italy. “If the boat keeps moving, it might reach Italy and Malta does not have to accept the people. Malta [would] rather take the enormous risk of 400 people dying than care for these people themselves.”

In an update on Monday afternoon, the NGO said the Italian coast guard set out to rescue the 400 people.

The Italian Coast Guard set out to rescue the ~400 people from the life-threatening situation. Malta must be held accountable for the ruthless ignorance. Preventing the rescue of people for political calculation must be punished!

“Malta must be held accountable for the ruthless ignorance. Preventing the rescue of people for political calculation must be punished!” the NGO said.

‘Not a quiet time in the Mediterranean’

The NGO said it was a busy time for migrant crossing over Easter weekend, with reconnaissance aircraft spotting at least 19 boats in distress in the region.

This year, Easter will not be a quiet time in the Mediterranean again. Yesterday alone, we found 19 boats in distress with our reconnaissance aircraft in the Mediterranean, many of which are probably still out there.

