Magnitude 4.5 earthquake registered on Tuesday morning

The University of Malta’s Seismic Monitoring and Research Group said the earthquake was picked up at around 8:06am around 100km south of Malta

karl_azzopardi
11 April 2023, 9:06am
by Karl Azzopardi
The earthquake was registered 100km south of Malta
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale was registered in the South of Malta on Tuesday morning.

The University of Malta’s Seismic Monitoring and Research Group said the earthquake was picked up at around 8:06am around 100km south of the islands.

It said the earthquake continues with the series of earthquakes the country experienced earlier this year.

“The seismic activity is ongoing and may last several weeks or months,” the research group said.

