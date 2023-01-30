menu

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Malta again

The Melita Graben to the south of the Maltese islands has produced another magnitude 5.1 earthquake that was felt in many localities across Malta

kurt_sansone
30 January 2023, 10:00pm
by Kurt Sansone
The magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck in the same zone to the south of Malta that has produced several magnitude 5 earthquakes over the past month (Source: Seismic Monitoring Group UOM)
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was felt across the Maltese islands on Monday evening in yet another tremor to the south of Malta.

The University of Malta’s Seismic Monitoring and Research Group said the tremor hit at 8:55pm in the same zone that has experienced several magnitude-five earthquakes since the start of the month.

People reported shaking in several localities when the tremor struck.

The tremor as recorded by the University of Malta (Source: Seismic Monitoring and Research Group, UOM)
The SMRG recorded another earthquake measuring 4.5 in same area to the south of Malta at 2:02pm.

The area, known as the Melita Graben, is very active and tremors are a regular occurrence although almost never felt. However, over the past month there have been several instances when magnitude 5 earthquakes occurred, which could be felt on the islands.

