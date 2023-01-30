Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Malta again

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was felt across the Maltese islands on Monday evening in yet another tremor to the south of Malta.

The University of Malta’s Seismic Monitoring and Research Group said the tremor hit at 8:55pm in the same zone that has experienced several magnitude-five earthquakes since the start of the month.

People reported shaking in several localities when the tremor struck.

The SMRG recorded another earthquake measuring 4.5 in same area to the south of Malta at 2:02pm.

The area, known as the Melita Graben, is very active and tremors are a regular occurrence although almost never felt. However, over the past month there have been several instances when magnitude 5 earthquakes occurred, which could be felt on the islands.

