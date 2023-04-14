Nationalist Party to hold Workers' Day mass protest, says Labour abandoned workers

The Nationalist Party will be organising a number of activities to celebrate Workers' Day, including a mass event to protest against the Labour government.

In an interview on Friday, Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech said that the activities will centre around the common theme ‘Nagħtu s-Saħħa lill-Ħaddiem’ (Giving strength to workers).

“Workers need a normal and stable country, a fair playing field where everyone can move forward,” Grech said.

The Labour Party will also be holding a mass meeting in Valletta on Workers' Day, as is tradition for the party.

He said the events will celebrate workers but will serve as a chance to protest against the Labour government for abandoning workers.

“The Nationalist Party is the only party that can say, with it’s head held high, that it is defending worker’s rights. Others are in politics to defend those who pig out.”

Earlier in the interview, Grech said that Prime Minister Robert Abela is out of touch with people’s problems, particularly the rising cost of living.

“He will never understand someone who, three or four weeks into the month, runs out of their pension money.”

He recalled meeting an elderly woman recently who had to choose between spending her money on food or her medicines. “Is this dignity? Is this what Abela’s happy with?”

Grech added that the rising population has lead to pressure on the country’s critical infrastructure, particularly on health services.

“Not only have they not invested in health services, but they continue to burden the people needing this service. That’s why the waiting list continues to grow.”