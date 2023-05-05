Urgent call for blood donations in Malta, particularly O positive

The National Blood Transfusion Service Malta has issued an urgent call for blood donations, as their blood reserves are running low.

The service is particularly in need of O positive blood, with 96 bags urgently required.

Patients are currently awaiting transfusions and surgeries, and the blood supply is critical to ensure their wellbeing.

The blood service is open today from 8am to 6pm, and they urge members of the public to donate blood as soon as possible.

All blood groups are needed, and donors are encouraged to come forward to help save lives.

The National Blood Transfusion Service Malta relies on the generosity of donors to maintain a steady supply of blood for those in need.

If you are eligible to donate blood, consider making an appointment or visiting the blood service to help ensure that patients receive the lifesaving transfusions they need.

More information can be found on www.blood.gov.mt and their Facebook page Blood Donation Malta – NBTS.

The public can also call 79307307 or Freephone 80074314 for more information.