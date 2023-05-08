Doubts on terror charges against Syrian youths

The Attorney General’s decision to file terrorism charges against a group of seven young people from Syria have been described as an over-reaction by sources within the police force.

They told MaltaToday that the youths arrested last week in an anti-terrorism operation posed no imminent threat, and investigations suggest there was no organised terrorist operations going on. “Many people within the force feel the situation was blown out of proportion,” they said.

Seven males of Syrian nationality appeared in court on Sunday 30 April to face terrorism-related charges, including teaching others how to use explosives and firearms.

Aged between 21 and 27, the men were arrested on Saturday 29 April by the police in an operation that also involved Europol, the European law enforcement agency.

The accused – Ajil Al Muhsen, Adnan Maashi, Yazan Abduklaziz, Ahmed Kadas, Khalil Al Mahmoud, Ahmed Ahmed and Mohammed Mohammed – are believed to be Islamic extremists.

They appeared before duty magistrate Astrid May Grima and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was not requested and they remained under arrest.

The arraignments happened in the evening amid tight security in and outside the law courts in Valletta. Five of the men live in Ħamrun, one lives in Pietà and the other in Birkirkara.

Police sources told this newspaper the investigation was started by Maltese authorities, with Europol roped in at a later stage. “Obviously when the report was received, the police were obliged to investigate the case, as there was dissemination of terrorism-related material,” they said.

The charges received a mixed reaction by activists and prominent figures within the migration sector. Some activists said people should wait for more details on the case to emerge in court before drawing any conclusions, drawing comparisons with the El-Hiblu III case, where three youths were accused of commandeering the ship that had rescued them, when they were in effect attempting to prevent the captain from sending them back to Libya, where they feared persecution and torture.

“People should wait for more information, details and clarity, and from my experience they would be wise to do so,” one activist said on Facebook. “These are serious accusations that necessarily require a well-considered response grounded in the facts of the case, and not a knee jerk reaction.”

Issuing a statement on the charges, the Syrian community in Malta said it wants to allow the judicial procedure to run its course and uncover the truth behind these serious allegations. “As a community, we remain committed to living in peace and harmony with our Maltese neighbours and friends,” they said.

Prominent equality activist Omar Rababah, who is Maltese but comes from a mixed family - his mother is Maltese and his father Syrian – said he expected more from their reaction. “I expected these so-called Syrian Community to issue a statement to denounce any form of ISIS practices and ideologies and Islamic practices that go against human rights, such as under-age marriages (which we know are happening in Malta) not an empty statement that means nothing,” he said on a Facebook thread.

“I met with Syrians in Malta who believe ISIS are good and they are doing a good job in Syria and that is why I am writing this comment,” Rabbabah said. “Let us call a spade a spade as we are still in time because we may go to a point of no return.”