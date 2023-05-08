Repubblika says it never ‘knowingly’ accepted donations from passport buyers

Civil society NGO Repubblika have insisted they never “knowingly” accepted donations from passport buyers.

“Repubblika have never accepted donations from someone we know has bought Maltese citizenship,” the NGO said in a statement.

Newspaper Illum reported that Repubblika were among a raft of NGOs which received donations from passport buyers.

Malta offers its own citizenship by investment scheme, allowing high-net-worth people to buy their way to a Maltese passport.

Applicants must provide a proof of residence in Malta for a period of 36 months, although this can be reduced to 12 months. They must also carry out an exceptional direct investment in Malta and donate a minimum €10,000 to a local NGO.

The information was tabled in the House by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, in a reply to a PQ by Nationalist MP Graziella Galea.

Among the NGOs which received are Repubblika, Moviment Graffitti, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Nature Trust, Birdlife Malta, Friends of the Earth, Rmjs Horse Rescue, Rotary Club, Malta Kitty Guardians for Strays, Society For The Protection And Care for Animals, Dreams of Horses, SOS Malta, Fidem Charity Foundation, St Jeanne Antide Foundation, Sunshine Animal Sanctuary Malta.

Issuing a statement over the newspaper’s report, Repubblika insisted it had no knowledge of any donation made to it by passport buyers, and donators never declared they were.

The NGO said it will be writing to the minister responsible to inform them on who the donator was, so that any funds donated to it, can be returned back.

“We do not want to have anything to do with the citizenship scheme,” Repubblika said.