Massive traffic jam caused by rush hour water works that started before agreed time

Water Services Corporation personnel started working earlier than scheduled along Salina Road, leading to heavy traffic in the area on Monday morning.

Sources close to Transport Malta said the works were carried out without the authority’s authorisation.

Heavy traffic was reported near Kennedy Grove in St Paul’s Bay and Burmarrad Road, Burmarrad, following the road closures earlier on Monday.

Works by the Water Services Corporation (WSC) will carry on until 15 June, as network upgrades in the area are being carried out.

Sources told this newspaper works had to start at 9:30am, “and not a minute earlier.” This meant that TM’s enforcement officers could not be onsite to help direct traffic.

The WSC contractor charged with the works will also be fined, this newspaper is informed.

Questions have been sent to the Water Services Corporation.