Road traffic accidents in first quarter of 2023 increased 6.3% over previous year

The number of road traffic accidents in the first quarter of 2023 reached 3,822, registering an increase of 6.3% over the previous year.

Figures by the National Statistics Office (NSO) also show that road traffic casualties increased by 13.3% to 367 in 2023.

Grievously injured persons amounted to 96, and consisted of 52 drivers, eight passengers and 36 pedestrians or cyclists.

The injuries suffered by one driver and three pedestrians proved fatal, but there were still five less fatalities registered when compared to the same period last year.

The majority of those grievously injured were males (77.1%). Moreover, all the fatalities that occurred during this quarter involved males. 39.8% of the casualties involved persons in the 26 to 40 age-bracket.

The four fatalities included a vehicle colliding with another vehicle killing the driver, and three pedestrians being hit by a vehicle.

The largest number of road traffic casualties involved passenger cars (53.1%), followed by motorcycles (34.6%) and goods-carrying vehicles (6.5%). Road traffic casualties resulting from accidents between vehicles topped the list with 64.3% of all road traffic casualties.

Cyclists involved in traffic accidents amounted to eight, with six suffering slight injuries, and two suffering grievous injuries.

The highest incidence of road traffic accidents was registered in Birkirkara with 271 cases, followed by Ħal Qormi and Il-Mosta, with 220 and 183 cases respectively.

L-Għarb, Il-Qala, L-Għasri, Ta’ Kerċem, Ix-Xgħajra, San Lawrenz and Il-Fontana registered less than five road traffic accidents.

The Gozo and Comino district recorded a decrease in road traffic accidents, while all the other districts recorded an increase, when compared to the first quarter of the previous year.

The Northern district registered the highest percentage increase in road traffic accidents at 12.3%, followed by the Northern Harbour district at 7.7%.