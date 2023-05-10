Grech laments police non-action over hospitals concession scandal

The Nationalist Party has expressed uncertainty regarding whether the police have initiated or will initiate an investigation into the individuals listed in the police report filed by Grech and Delia on Monday.

On Wednesday, Grech stated that the Prime Minister, Robert Abela, had also not responded to the report except for “derogatory remarks.”

We have a Prime Minister who has not yet responded in any way to this report except to call others ‘cheap’... he himself should put public pressure on the Police Commissioner to seek an investigation," Grech said.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech and Adrian Delia formally filed a police report on Monday requesting an investigation into the Steward hospitals concession.

They also requested that Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà investigate 37 individuals who may have influenced the deal.

These included: Prime Minister Robert Abela, his predecessor Joseph Muscat; Health Minister Chris Fearne and his predecessor Konrad Mizzi; Finance Minister Clyde Caruana and his predecessor Edward Scicluna; former economy minister Chris Cardona; former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri; Vitals and Steward bosses and investors Ram Tumuluri, Armin Ernst, Mark Edward Pawley, Ashok Rattehalli, Aasia Parveen Shaukat, Asad Shaukat Ali, Shaukat Ali Chaudry, Mohammad Shoaib Walajahi, selection committee members James Camenzuli, Manuel Castagna and Robert Borg, consultant David Galea, Malta Enterprise CEO Mario Galea, permanent secretary Ronald Mizzi, Robert Vella, Peter Mamo and companies Bluestone Investments Malta Ltd, Pivot Holdings Ltd, Oxley Capital Group, Malta Industrial Parks Limited now INDIS Malta Ltd, Projects Malta Limited now Malta Strategic Partnership Projects Ltd, Bluestone Special Situations 4 Limited registered in the British Virgin Islands, AGMC Incorporated, Portpool Investments Ltd also registered in the British Virgin Islands.

When asked about the decision to file a police report despite an ongoing magisterial inquiry into the hospital concession, Grech emphasised the importance of both avenues of investigation and criticised the Police Commissioner for failing to act independently.

Grech further suggested that the lack of action by the Police Commissioner might be a result of a "devil's pact" between Abela and Gafà to ensure Gafà's continued tenure.

He highlighted a court ruling against Steward Health Care, in which the judge identified potential fraudulent and criminal behaviour by both Steward and Vitals and their investors, and argued that it was the Nationalist Party's duty to prompt the Police Commissioner to investigate.

“It was the PN’s obligation to tell the Police commissioner to investigate what happened,” Grech said.

Adrian Delia supported the need for investigation, citing specific articles from the Criminal Code that justify the Police Commissioner's involvement.

He alleged a lack of accountability and manipulation in the adjudication process and argued that no actual investment had been made despite substantial funds being provided to the concessionaires for the three hospitals.

'PN has reached a new low'

In response to Grech's statements, Labour MP Randolph De Battista criticised the PN, stating that they have reached a new low with their "cheap and extreme politics."

De Battista alleged that Grech decided to file a police report following the defeat in the national protest.

He argued that instead of urging the Police Commissioner to investigate the Prime Minister, Grech should have directed the investigation towards how he evaded tax.

Labour MP Glenn Beddingfield accused the Nationalist Party of attempting to cause destruction through actions that "bring politics to a low level."

He further claimed that the Nationalist Party creates division even within its own ranks.

Beddingfield asserted that the Labour Party will not tolerate such behaviour.