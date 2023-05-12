menu

Moviment Graffitti takes grim reaper to the Malta Developers’ Association

Moviment Graffitti activists dressed as grim reapers and carried wooden coffins outside the Malta Developers’ Association offices to protest unbridled construction

marianna_calleja
12 May 2023, 9:54am
by Marianna Calleja
1 min read
Activists in grim reaper costumes outside the offices of the Malta Developers Association
Activists in grim reaper costumes outside the offices of the Malta Developers Association

Moviment Graffitti activists dressed up as grim reapers and carried wooden coffins outside the offices of the Malta Developers’ Association on Friday to protest unbridled construction ahead of a national protest on the environment.

With coffins representing quality of life and grim repeaers representing developers and public institutions, the activists demanded that the environment must be given priority over the profits of the few.

Deterioration in 'nature', 'quality of life' and 'health' represented by wooden coffins
Deterioration in 'nature', 'quality of life' and 'health' represented by wooden coffins
Activists held up signs with the names of several public institutions that are supposed to protect the environment
Activists held up signs with the names of several public institutions that are supposed to protect the environment

Friday’s symbolic action comes in the run-up to a national protest being organised by eight organisations, including Moviment Graffitti, demanding urgent environmental and planning reform.

The protest will be held on Saturday 27 May, starting from the Triton Fountain at 10:30am.

Participating organisations include Friends of the Earth Malta, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Nature Trust Malta-FEE, Għawdix, BirdLife Malta and Ramblers’ Association Malta.

Activists are using#xebbajtuna27may to promote the national protest on Saturday 27 May
Activists are using#xebbajtuna27may to promote the national protest on Saturday 27 May

More to follow

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.