Moviment Graffitti takes grim reaper to the Malta Developers’ Association

Moviment Graffitti activists dressed up as grim reapers and carried wooden coffins outside the offices of the Malta Developers’ Association on Friday to protest unbridled construction ahead of a national protest on the environment.

With coffins representing quality of life and grim repeaers representing developers and public institutions, the activists demanded that the environment must be given priority over the profits of the few.

Friday’s symbolic action comes in the run-up to a national protest being organised by eight organisations, including Moviment Graffitti, demanding urgent environmental and planning reform.

The protest will be held on Saturday 27 May, starting from the Triton Fountain at 10:30am.

Participating organisations include Friends of the Earth Malta, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Nature Trust Malta-FEE, Għawdix, BirdLife Malta and Ramblers’ Association Malta.

More to follow