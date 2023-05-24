Pink ribbons on trees raise alarm, but it's only a play

The trees across Malta adorned with pink ribbons are part of a promotional stunt orchestrated by Teatru Malta, the national theatre company in collaboration with Teatru Anon.

The purpose of this spectacle is to generate buzz for Teatru Malta's highly anticipated production of the year, titled "Dik is-siġra f’nofs tat-Triq" (That Tree in the Middle of the Road).

Teatru Malta Artisic Director Sean Buhagiar told MaltaToday, the pink ribbons symbolise the same red paint that marked the trees earmarked for removal in previous years.

The initiative sparked fears that the marked trees were going to be chopped in a major purge. Several people took to social media with their concerns, tagging the Infrastructure Ministry, in a bid to seek clarification.

Written by Immanuel Mifsud and directed by Chris Gatt and Paul Portelli, "Dik is-siġra f’nofs tat-Triq" is an immersive theatrical experience that revolves around a specific street where "everyone knows everyone and everything, or not exactly everything, but almost."

The play delves into the community's struggle with the pressures and false promises of progress that bear down on them, particularly focusing on a majestic tree situated at the end of the long road.

“Rumors suggest that this ancient tree predates the road itself, leading to debates about whether it has become a nuisance.”

Mifsud's work explores the tension between the past and the present, presenting a story that is both rooted in reality and metaphorical, laced with elements of magical realism.

Additionally, he said that this production is environmentally conscious, with approximately 90% of the set and costumes being recycled, highlighting Teatru Malta's commitment to sustainability.