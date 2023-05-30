Minister promises five-star home for Bormla’s elderly

Minister for Aging Joe Etienne Abela denied allegations that the government will be closing off completely the home for the elderly in Bormla and instead promised “a five-star home.”

Abela highlighted the disparity in living conditions between elderly homes in the north and south of Malta. He also reiterated that the service provided is not free, as residents contribute 60% of their pension to cover the expenses associated with their stay.

“On one side of the port, there are elderly people residing in a five-star hotel, while on the other side, others are living in a hostel for the same price,” Abela insisted.

The Ministry of Active Ageing announced last Saturday that the elderly residents will be relocated to alternative facilities during the extensive renovation and repair works at the current property.

Although the ministry did not disclose specific locations, on Tuesday Abela assured the parliament that consultations had taken place with the affected individuals and their families.

"We provided them with options to consider. They have the opportunity to visit their relatives before making a decision. We are making every effort to ensure that the new homes remain in the southern region," Abela clarified.

The minister said he could understand how people felt a strong attachment to the place they are living in, but "they still deserve to live in homes that are of a high standard," he said.