Public consultation launched for second integration policy and action plan

To foster genuine integration and combat both racism and discrimination, the government has launched a public consultation for the second policy and national action plan on integration.

This initiative comes as part of the government's commitment outlined in the Electoral Manifesto 'Malta Flimkien' to continue promoting integration through various programs and initiatives.

The consultation aims to ensure that citizens have a voice in shaping the final policy for this important sector.

Launching the consultation at Spazzju Kreattiv on Wednesday, Reforms Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg said the national action plan aims to address present social realities.

"Integration is a complex issue with no one-size-fits-all solution, and it requires a combination of measures to achieve a better society for current and future generations We must address the subject with maturity and responsibility to counter misinformation effectively," Buttigieg said.

The national action plan was worked on by a working group led by the Directorate for Human Rights.

The group consisted of individuals directly or indirectly involved in integration efforts, including representatives from Local Councils, Identity Malta, the Police Force, and a representative from the Refugee Community.

Buttigieg emphasised that public consultation would play a pivotal role in formulating an Action Plan that focuses on several key areas. These areas include the creation of safer communities and the promotion of equal opportunities in the socio-economic context of the country.

Alexander Tortell, from the Directorate for Human Rights, who coordinated the working group, also spoke at the conference.

He emphasised how the consultation document was a result of the accumulated knowledge and skills acquired in the field of integration over the past few years.

Tortell highlighted that the proposed measures in the second policy aim to address the diverse needs of individuals and communities effectively.

In order to ensure that the objectives of the policy are met, the public is being asked to provide their feedback on the following questions:

What are your views on how Malta has handled integration so far? What are your views on the new strategic framework proposed in this document? What tangible and feasible programs do you propose to achieve better results?

To gather public input, the government is inviting the public and stakeholders to share their views on three key questions through the official consultation website.

“The public consultation will remain open for four weeks, allowing ample time for citizens and stakeholders to provide their valuable input,” Tortell said.