Activists stick banners outside Dalli, Zrinzo Azzopardi constituency office ahead of Żurrieq zoning decision

Activists opposing the proposed zoning of 11,590 sq.m of farmland in Żurrieq have stuck banners outside Miriam Dalli and Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi’s constituency offices calling out their ‘silence’ on the development.

The proposed rezoning of an area in Nigret, would pave the way for the development of 11,500sq.m of agricultural land.

The PA’s executive council will be deciding on the proposed zoning at 3pm, with the case officer already recommending its approval. The area currently acts as a buffer zone between the hamlets of Nigret and Bubaqra.

The banners stuck on Environment Minister Miriam Dalli’s constituency office reads: “quiet” (siekta) in red capitalised lettering, with the sentence “Żurrieq will not forget those complicit in destruction” below it.

The banner on the Planning Minister’s constituency office reads: “Zrinzo nowhere to be seen” (Zrinzo Bahh), also with the sentence “Żurrieq will not forget those complicit in destruction” below it.

Last week, Żurrieq residents promise to ‘fight on’ irrespective of the outcome of the Planning Authority’s decision on the Nigret zoning application later today.

“The applicant’s architect, former Minister George Pullicino, asked for a deferral after the anger this application caused among the general public. We are aware that this is a diversionary tactic to distract us, but we are prepared for a long fight,” the residents said in a statement.