BirdLife Malta appeals PA’s decision to allow development near Simar Nature Reserve

BirdLife Malta will be appealing the decision of the Planning Authority to allow developments just 20 meters away from Simar Nature Reserve.

"BirdLife is committed to taking all necessary actions to halt this development, including seeking recourse through the Law Courts," stated BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana during a press conference on Thursday.

In May, the Planning Authority approved the construction of a residential block comprising 19 apartments, reaching a height of seven to eight floors. The Environmental and Resources Authority (ERA) did not raise any objections to the project.

Representing BirdLife in the decision process was Head of Conservation Nicolas Barbara, who argued that such a development will impact the reserve through dust, and noise.

Pointing with his finger at an ongoing project a few meters away from the press conference, Barbara reiterated the same concerns and highlighted the visual impact on the reserve's integrity.

Simar Nature Reserve is the sole location in Malta, according to BirdLife Malta’s Head of Land Mark Gauci, where species such as the Common Little Bittern, Common Coot, and Little Grebe breed or have bred.

"Simar receives over 4,000 visits from school children annually, with an additional 3,000 visitors attending during the week," Gauci added.

However, he expressed concern that the peaceful ambience would be replaced by dust, loud machinery noise, and excessive concrete due to the development.

The CEO of BirdLife concluded by recalling the national protest held on May 27th, stating that the destruction of Simar Nature Reserve reflects the nation's larger issues and echoes the demands made by the organisations during the protest.

The national protest drew thousands of people demanding planning reform and an end to environmental destruction.

"We have public authorities that fail to work for the common good because they lack full autonomy from businesses and politicians. We have enacted policies that destroy our open spaces and natural areas. Lastly, we have an economic model that disregards our natural capital and the well-being of our citizens."

These demands are also supported by environmental non-governmental organizations, including Friends of the Earth Malta, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Ramblers Association Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Nature Trust-FEE Malta, Għawdex, and Moviment Graffitti.