Xebbajtuna!: Protestors head to Valletta demanding environmental, planning reform

A national protest will be held in Valletta on Saturday morning by multiple environmental organisations, demanding immediate environmental and planning reforms.

The protest was called by Moviment Graffitti, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, BirdLife Malta, Għawdix, Ramblers Association Malta, Nature Trust – FEE Malta and Friends of the Earth Malta.

It was subsequently endorsed by over 70 groups, including students’, social, cultural, heritage and residents’ organisations.

The organisations said that the “Xebbajtuna!” national protest will, "give the people the opportunity to fight for what they deserve: a planning system that seeks the common good instead of the profits of the few.”

They said that the country is in a “state of emergency” and that the quality of life and natural environmental are deteriorating rapidly due to a “frenzy of reckless buildings” enabled by a “web of politicians and developers who have created a system that serves the profit of the few instead of the common good.”

“There is no justice in losing our country to the rule of greed. We are facing an environmental situation that is rapidly getting worse and requires genuine action, not empty words and cosmetic changes,” the organisers said.

The demands

The groups are demanding a reform in the planning policies, to stop buildings on ODZ, the height and intensity of buildings, the height of hotels, and the scheduling of sites of historic interest and value.

They are also calling for a “radical” reform for all institutions responsible for the environment, planning and lands, so that they start functioning in a serious and transparent manner and independently from politicians and businesses.

Also, they are calling for an economic model that seeks a better quality of life for everyone and not endless economic growth based on the profits of the few.