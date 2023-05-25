Seven-storey block approved next to Simar nature reserve could impact bird sanctuary

A residential block consisting of 19 apartments rising to seven floors has been approved just 20m away from the Simar bird sanctuary.

The Environment and Resources Authority had not objected to the permit but imposed several conditions on the lighting used in the project to prevent light spilling beyond the developed site.

The Simar bird sanctuary is managed by BirdLife Malta and the organisation told MaltaToday it will be appealing against the permit insisting that its concerns have not been addressed.

In a Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday BirdLife’s Head of Conservation Nicolas Barbara noted that the building will be visible from one of the observation hides from which school kids visiting the sanctuary observe migratory birds.

He also expressed concern on the impact on the nature reserve both during construction works and when the building is inhabited.

But the project’s architect argued that a similar permit was granted already a few metres away and so the area is committed.

The Planning Commission justified approval by stating that the streetscape has already been committed by another permit on a nearby site issued in 2019. Commission chairperson Stephania Baldacchino also noted that ERA had not expressed any reservations except for light pollution.

Barbara expressed his disappointment at ERA for limiting its concern to light pollution.

“ERA have missed out in securing the viability of the reserve in the future and the PA has now sealed the future,” Barbara said.

He expressed concern on the fact that the whole area in Triq il-Pwales is now being developed in the absence of any consideration for the nature reserve, with each approval triggering the approval of the neighbouring plot.

“This is a true testimony of how past policies are failing the environment, and how authorities such as PA and ERA do nothing apart from implementing these policies even where they evidently are of detriment to our natural heritage.”

As approved apartments will rise 22m above street level on a T-shaped plot fronting Triq il-Pwales and Triq il-Ħaġra l-Wiefqa.